Vintage Festival, rail transport, Eden Project, street litter

Readers’ letters, September 11

Once again I enjoyed another great weekend, this time at the Vintage Festival with its stalls, food, entertainment and outfits from all walks of life which were just beautiful.

The town was heaving.

Myself and my friends enjoyed the two days and also an evening at the Midland.

Mrs Sandbach, Address supplied

Rail transport tough for disabled

All summer we have been hearing about the problems faced by passengers using, or should I say trying to use, Northern Rail since the new, seeming unworkable, time table was introduced.

These problems are serious, there is no argument about that. They are causing extreme inconvenience for everyone who uses the so called service. However, disabled people are being hit especially hard.

Northern Rail has never been a disabled friendly company, in spite of what their disabled policy may say.

The carriages they use, in our area, are often old and uncomfortable, with little or no space for wheelchair users.

The on board toilets on many trains are totally unsuitable for a disabled person to use, they are much too small.

Many of our local stations are unstaffed, or only staffed at busy times, therefore there is no one to ask for assistance.

If the company gets its way and we do end up with driver-only operated trains, many disabled people will not be able to travel by rail at all.

Often trains are being replaced by inaccessible replacement buses.

This is hard on the general travelling public, so imagine what it is like for those with hearing or visual difficulties, mobility problems or mental health issues.

Many disabled people are unable to drive because of their disability.

Others are losing their mobility cars after being assessed as not disabled enough to need one. As there are cases on record of double amputees being refused a car, this is difficult to understand.

However, for whatever reason, people with disabilities are often dependent on public transport and it should be able to accommodate their needs. The Government is putting more of our money into private rail companies than they did when the railways were nationalised.

Jean Withers, Address supplied

Eden Project parking issues

Like most people I am pleased the Eden Project will probably be coming to Morecambe.

My only reservation is the site. Will not the proposed central position make it very congested?

There will have to be major consideration given to car and coach parking.

A most interesting site would be out towards Middleton where there is so much space, and now improved road access.

An interesting contrast would be created with the visibility and closeness of Heysham Power Station and Heysham Port.

Visitors to the Eden Project would still be encouraged to visit and spend in Morecambe.

Roger Hartley, Burneside Road, Kendal

Street litter congratulations

I would like to congratulate the council sweeper who does Westgate and the cycle track from Altham Meadow.

He goes round during the day and picks up all the litter.

At night the people come out and have picnics in the fields and meadows and leave all their litter behind. What is wrong with taking it to the bins provided? He must get frustrated.

They also come on the precinct, buy food and just drop the bags, cartons and bottles. Even though there are three bins on the precinct.

The council sweeper is very diligent and cleans this up as well.

A concerned resident, Name and address supplied