Vintage fair at Lancaster town hall

Lou Lou’s Vintage Fair returns to Lancaster Town Hall on Sunday, October 7.

The vintage fair showcases 30 of the UK’s best vintage traders, with items from every era from the 1940s to the 1980s. Organisers say Lou Lou’s Vintage Fair offers top quality vintage clothing, accessories, craft, homeware and collectables, all at affordable prices.

The event also features live music, a pop up beauty salon offering vintage style makeovers and a tea party serving delicious homemade cakes and hot drinks served from antique china.

The event’s founder, Lou Lou Glover: “This is the perfect time for vintage-lovers to stock up their winter wardrobes the vintage way with loads of unique, affordable pieces.

“What we do best is select some of the best traders, who travel from all over the UK specifically for this event, and put them all under one roof, which makes the fair a one stop shop for all the best vintage goods that are available on the market at this time.” It’s not just about the shopping, but the event is a great vintage-filled day out. Love Cake Inc will be setting up a kitsch tea party with show-stopping sweet treats, baked from scratch and served from retro teaware.

Plus, the talented troupe of stylists from Pearl’s Pin UP Parlour will be on hand to transform customers into vintage icons . with victory rolls, beehives and plenty of hairspray.The event won the award for ‘Best Vintage Fair in the UK’ at the National Vintage Awards for the last three years.

Lou Lou’s Lancaster Vintage Fair will run from 10am to 4pm at the Town Hall. Admission is £2.50 for adults and free for children under 12 years old. For more information visit www.thevintagefair.com.