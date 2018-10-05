VIDEO: Unbeaten run result of Shrimps being more clinical

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley believes the Shrimps’ three game unbeaten run is down to his side being more clinical in front of goal, rather than a sign that his team are now gelling.

The Shrimps lost seven of their first eight games in League 2 this season, but Bentley insists that those results didn’t match the performances, and his team are now taking their chances, which has resulted in Morecambe taking seven points from their last nine.

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley.

Bentley said: “Football is a results business and people go ‘well, that’s what it’s all about, winning games’. But, if I am honest, if I look back at the fixtures, we deserved nothing at Crewe, on that particular day we could have got beat 10-5, we still created enough.

“And then I thought we were excellent against Exeter, excellent against Oldham, didn’t get our rewards.

“Second half against Stevenage I thought we were the better side, second half against Bury when it was 2-1 you were thinking ‘there’s only going to be one team to score here’.

“We’ve had loads of games this season where we’ve played really really well but we’ve not got what I feel we’ve deserved.

“But you’ve got to put the ball in the back of the net.

“Basically, at the moment, what we are doing is still, not so much at Cheltenham but certainly at Grimsby, we’re playing good stuff, creating chances but thankfully we’re starting to take one or two more of them.

“That’s down to individuals taking their opportunities when they come their way and that’s what we’ve done, which in turn gives you a better chance of winning games.

“We’ve got a little bit better in the offensive final third, we’re a little bit better in the defensive final third.

“We haven’t cracked it yet, it’s a work in progress, and the more the lads gain confidence, certainly in the goalscoring areas, the more natural it will come to finish off the chances we’re creating because in every game this season we’ve created lots of chances.

“But, as I say, Cheltenham the other day, when you compare it to some of the games we’ve lost this season it wasn’t as good a performance but that’s football.

“We just need to make sure whether we play well, whether we don’t play well, we try and get something on the board every matchday, and that’s what we’ll be looking to continue to do.”