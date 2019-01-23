VIDEO: Smiles all round as rugby legend pays visit to Morecambe school

Former England rugby captain Sir Bill Beaumont made a special visit to a Morecambe school on Monday.
The recently-knighted sporting hero is Honorary President of the Wooden Spoon Charity, which donated money to Morecambe Road School for the build of its Garden Rooms.
And he made a private visit to the school, where he was taken on a tour by the headteacher following a special assembly.
Sir Bill later enjoyed refreshments in the Garden Rooms with a group of pupils.
He was captain of the England rugby union team, earning 34 caps.
His greatest moment as captain was the unexpected 1980 Grand Slam.