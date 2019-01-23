VIDEO: Smiles all round as rugby legend pays visit to Morecambe school

Former England rugby captain Sir Bill Beaumont made a special visit to a Morecambe school on Monday.

The recently-knighted sporting hero is Honorary President of the Wooden Spoon Charity, which donated money to Morecambe Road School for the build of its Garden Rooms.

Photo Neil Cross'Ex-rugby player Bill Beaumont and Honorary President of the Wooden Spoon Charity visiting Morecambe Road School to officially open the Garden Rooms

And he made a private visit to the school, where he was taken on a tour by the headteacher following a special assembly.

Sir Bill later enjoyed refreshments in the Garden Rooms with a group of pupils.

He was captain of the England rugby union team, earning 34 caps.

His greatest moment as captain was the unexpected 1980 Grand Slam.

Photo Neil Cross'Ex-rugby player Bill Beaumont and Honorary President of the Wooden Spoon Charity visiting Morecambe Road School to officially open the Garden Rooms'Bill and Olivia and a dragons egg