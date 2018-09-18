VIDEO: Roche thanks everyone involved as legends take part in testimonial

Morecambe keeper Barry Roche has thanked everyone who made his testimonial game against the Once Upon A Smile charity team a great success.

A team of Morecambe Legends won the game 7-1 against a team of celebrities for stage and screen with a hat trick from Phil Jevons leading the way.

Barry Roche.

Other goals came from Wembley legends Danny Carlton and Wayne Curtis and strikes from Henry McStay and Laurence Wilson.

The celebrities, who included the likes of Danny Miller and Daniel Jillings in their side hit back with a goal from Neil Wainwright although they did create a number of chances.

Roche told the club’s website: “It has been a great day and I’ve really enjoyed it.

“It was great to see my old team-mates again from over the years and I’m so grateful to them for coming to support me.

“I’m indebted to the charity as well for bringing so many well known faces and I hope everyone enjoyed it.

“It was a real family day which is what we wanted it to be and an occasion me and my family will always remember.

“I can’t thank everyone who came and everyone who helped organise the event enough.”