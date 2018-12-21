VIDEO: Morecambe boss happy with Christmas fixture list

Jim Bentley is happy for the games to come thick and fast over Christmas, and says that “it’s the same for all teams” with “no added gain for anyone”.

Morecambe play Cambridge United on Saturday before travelling to Tranmere Rovers on Boxing Day.

Morecambe manager Jim Bentley.

The Shrimps then go to Colchester on December 29 and are back in action on New Year’s Day at home to Carlisle United.

However, despite playing four games in 10 days, the Morecambe boss doesn’t see any problems with it.

He said: “It’s not as though you’re the only team playing those amount of games, it’s the same for everyone

“We had three games in six or seven days or whatever it is, some only had two and that’s an unfair advantage, but it is what it is.

“The fixtures come out at the start of the season.

“If you’d have asked me 4-6 weeks ago when we had 10, 11 players not training I wouldn’t be thankful for the three games in a week coming up but as it is we’re getting good numbers back from injury now, the squad’s looking a lot healthier, and we’ve got good competition for places.

“Any manager will tell you if you’re winning games you want the next game to come.

“If you’re losing games you want to get back on track as soon as you can.

“With regards to myself, I’ve not known any different from the day I left school and got involved in football, you’ve always played over the festive period.

“We have to make the sacrifices at Christmas time, time with family, things like that, but you obviously get a little bit more time in the summer holidays when it’s the close season.

“There’s no added gain for anyone, it’s the same for all teams and as long as the squad’s healthy you don’t mind them coming thick and fast.”