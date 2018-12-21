VIDEO: Injury situation ‘not too bad’ for Shrimps going into festive period

Morecambe manager Jim Bentley says that “injuries are not bad at the minute” as the club go into a busy Christmas period.

The Shrimps’ boss said: “I’ve harped on all season about how bad it’s been with the amount I’ve had and obviously the long term ones.

Zak Mills hits the byline.

“At one stage there were four operations in 10 days and four lots of crutches knocking about the place, but thankfully at the minute, with regards to bodies, we’ve only got the long term ones - Fleming, Lamin Jagne and James Sinclair.

“Young Kyle Hawley picked up an injury in training the other day but Zak Mills is making good progress, he’s joined back in.

“Andrew Tutte’s back in training now so we’ve got to make sure that we manage those type of players right because it would be a lot to ask at this stage of the season, the way the games come, 22nd, 26th, 29th, 1st, that we don’t flog them too much after having a spell on the sidelines.

“They all came through okay so that’s pleasing because from a manager’s point of view we do need bodies in this festive period because the games come thick and fast.

“The likelihood is the extra bit of travelling with regards to Colchester we’ll probably pick up the odd injury here and there so we do need the bodies available as and when so they can go in and play their part in whatever particular game.

“I’m really pleased to have the large majority back now that have been struggling with injury apart from the long term ones.”