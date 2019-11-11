VIDEO: Derek Adams speaks to media after being unveiled as new Morecambe manager at press conference

Derek Adams was officially unveiled as the new Morecambe FC manager at a press conference today.

The former Ross County and Plymouth Argyle boss spoke about the challenge of managing the Shrimps and said that he plans on looking at what he “has in the building” before deciding who to appoint as his assistant.

Derek Adams and Rod Taylor.

Adams also praised Jim Bentley for what he achieved at Morecambe as both a player and manager, and insisted that he will always be part of the club’s history. Watch the video in full to find out what the new boss had to say.