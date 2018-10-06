VIDEO: Bentley expects tough game against Tranmere

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley is expecting a tough game against newly-promoted Tranmere Rovers on Saturday.

Rovers arrive at the Globe Arena on the back of a 1-0 win at home to league leaders Lincoln City, although they will be without striker James Norwood, who will be suspended following his red card in injury time against The Imps on Tuesday night.

Bentley said: “It will be a tough game, like any game at the level, they’re all tough, but more so with Tranmere.

“They’ve just beaten top of the table (Lincoln).

“It’s a club I know well, I live in Prenton, I know all the backroom staff, I even know the coach driver.

“He’s a good friend of mine, he used to come and watch Morecambe on a regular basis.

“We know the players – Cole Stockton, Paul Mullin, Scott Davies.

“Even the other lads – Adam Buxton, Steve McNulty, Liverpool lads that we know well.

“And we know the fans.

“Living in the area, they are a very passionate group, support the club.

“They’ve had some bad times over the last couple of years but they’ve stuck by them.

“They always get good home gates and whenever they go on the road they travel in good numbers as well.

“They are vocal and they get behind their team.

“They are very good supporters so we know there’ll be a very good crowd.

“We know they’re coming off the back of a fantastic win against Lincoln, we know we’re three unbeaten.

“We won last time out here ourselves, we know that we’ve got injury problems, we know that they’ve got Norwood who’s going to be out, who is their main player and top scorer this season so that might be that little advantage that we need.

“But, like any League Two game, we expect a difficult match, so we’e got to embrace it and give everything that we’ve got to try and stay on this little mini run that we are on.

“But, ultimately, try and win the game and that’s what we are going to try and do but ultimately it will be a tough, tough match.

“I’m sure Micky Mellon will be telling his players that it will be as well.”