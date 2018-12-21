VIDEO: Bentley expects response from Cambridge following Calderwood appointment

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley expects a response from Saturday’s opponents Cambridge United following the appointment of Colin Calderwood as manager.

Calderwood was unveiled as the new U’s boss on Wednesday, and brings his side to the Globe Arena as the two clubs prepare for a hectic Christmas period.

Bentley said: “Of course, it usually happens when a new manager comes in.

“He hasn’t had the full week but still, new voice, different ideas, it will certainly give them a shot in the arm that they need.

“They’re just below us in the league so it’s a big game for us.

“We’ve got to concentrate as we always do on where they are strong, where they are weak, go over some sort of game plan like we do every week.

“We’ll put out an 11 and a bench that are fully charged, ready to go, and put in a similar performance to Port Vale, the last home game where we were so far on top it was great for us.

“It was a perfect home performance, could have scored more the two that we did, we’ve just been let down by an official’s decision for an offside, another on a throw in on the lead up to the second goal but obviously we got out of jail free with the penalty which unfortunately we missed so we drew the game, we should have won it.

“But I will be looking for a similar performance to that because that was very very good in most departments so that’s what we need to do.

“Cambridge, although they are where they are, before a ball was kicked the infrastructure of the club, it is a big club at the level and they’ve got some good players in the ranks and they are very very capable so we’ve got to make sure that we are up and at it.

“We’re at home, we want to bounce back, we haven’t won for a couple of games so we feel a little bit let down in our last couple of home performances against Port Vale and Notts County which on another day we could have six points from instead of the two that we did.

“We haven’t been beat but it’s about putting points on the board and if we can get three points on Saturday it will do us a hell of a lot of good.”