Victoria Street car parking warning after grandad fined

A grandad visiting his granddaughter in Morecambe received a parking ticket for failing to enter his full registration at the ticket machine.

Gary Ryan, 60, a part-time catering assistant for the NHS, from Barrow, has used similar machines in Barrow and thought he only had to enter the last three digits of his registration number.

On the day he visited the car park at the end of Victoria Street on September 27, he just put in the last three digits of his registration which was accepted by the machine which then issued a ticket.

Gary said: “At the car park ticket machines in Barrow, you just put the last three digits of your registration in.

“Why did the machine accept only three digits of the registration when it needed the full reg?

“I just want to warn other people about what I think is a money-making scheme.

“I have ended up paying £63 after I appealed against the parking charge and it was refused.”

HX Car Parking Management, who issued the penalty, had not responded at the time of going to press.