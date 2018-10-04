Vicar opens up new chapter for Morecambe church

St Barnabas Church in Morecambe welcomed a new vicar at a special service.

The Bishop of Burnley and the Archdeacon of Lancaster inducted Rev Michael Childs as vicar of the parish.

The church was filled to capacity for the thanksgiving and celebration, as a new ministry begins, and a new chapter in the life of the parish opens up.

Amongst those present was the Mayor of the City of Lancaster Coun Andrew Kay, and clergy from all parts of the United Kingdom were robed for the occasion.

Father Michael’s wife Claire and their daughter Lucy, aged two, were there, along with his parents and his parents-in-law.

The congregation included representatives from local organisations, friends and colleagues, some travelling many miles for the event.

Father Michael gave the notices and thanks to all present, and invited everyone to join the reception in the church after the service.

He thanked everyone for the wonderful welcome to Morecambe that he and his family had experienced.

There was ample time afterwards for people to mingle and give a personal welcome to Father Michael and his family. The Sunday School children had made a large colourful poster of “Welcome” displayed in the church.