Venus and Cupid statue fenced off for repairs

Morecambe’s Venus and Cupid statue has been fenced off from the public due to urgent repairs needed because of frost damage.

The statue on a grassy area near Hest Bank is covered in mosaic tiling and quite a few of the mosaic tiles are falling off.

Sian Johnson, of the Venus and Cupid Arts Trust which took the sculpture over in 2015 and has responsibility for repairs, maintenance and insurance, said: “Investigations have revealed that the mosaic tiles are falling off due to the severe frost of last winter.

“The grout which holds them to the base has broken down in places.

“Moisture has crept in and we now need to start a repair programme.

“Meanwhile we are posting notices asking children not to climb and swing on the sculpture, as this makes it worse.”

Lancaster City Council said the artist Shane Johnstone who sculpted the statue had asked engineers to protect the statue whilst repairs and maintenance work was carried out.

Visit venusandcupidartstrust.org to make a donation towards repairs.