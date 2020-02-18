Vandals kill tree lights in Lancaster's Dalton Square

Dalton Square in Lancaster. Photo by Lancaster City Council.
Lancaster City Council said that the scale of the damage means they're unlikely to be lit again for the foreseeable future.

A spokesman said that the wiring that connects the tree lights in Dalton Square was vandalised overnight on February 17-18.

He added: "It’s been reported to the police and anyone with information as to who might be responsible for this is asked to contact the police on 101 quoting log number LC-20200218-0764."

The Dalton Square tree lights have been a popular winter time feature in Lancaster for several years.