Vandals kill tree lights in Lancaster's Dalton Square

Lancaster City Council said that the scale of the damage means they're unlikely to be lit again for the foreseeable future.

A spokesman said that the wiring that connects the tree lights in Dalton Square was vandalised overnight on February 17-18.

He added: "It’s been reported to the police and anyone with information as to who might be responsible for this is asked to contact the police on 101 quoting log number LC-20200218-0764."

The Dalton Square tree lights have been a popular winter time feature in Lancaster for several years.