Van Gogh Find Yourself comes to Morecambe

A new community creative retail space on Yorkshire Street will host Walter Michael DeForest who is bringing his one man experience Van Gogh Find Yourself to Morecambe.

The show is fresh from the Edinburgh Fringe where he broke the world record for most portraits painted in 12 hours (166).

He will be at the Vintage by the Sea Festival painting portraits, following which he’ll perform his show.

ALT-SPACE plays home to the second Morecambe Fringe Festival which runs from September 1-9.

This Van Gogh’s work shall be on display and for sale throughout.