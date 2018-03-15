Van Gogh exhibition on screen at The Dukes

An award winning documentary which sheds new light on the life of Vincent Van Gogh will be shown at Lancaster’s Dukes cinema on March 25.

Perhaps more than any other artist, Van Gogh’s life has long captured the imagination of storytellers.

This exhibition on screen event delves deep into the painter’s fascinating and sometimes deeply troubled world.

It showcases Van Gogh’s most famous work and features exclusive interviews with the curatorial team at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam.

Tickets for Vincent Van Gogh: A New Way Of Seeing (PG) are £8/£7 concessions.

For more information and to book, call The Dukes Box Office on 01524 598500 or visit www.dukes-lancaster.org.