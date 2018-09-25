Valiant A team refuse to go down without fight

After a disappointing performance against Caldy 2 the previous week, Vale seconds produced a far more bullish and upbeat exhibition against a fit, fast, exciting Sale outfit and only in the closing 10 minutes did the home side show signs of fatigue, losing 57-28.

Referee Asif MahMood, who was in charge of Vale seconds for the first time, was in action early on as Sale rattled their way to a 12-0 lead after five minutes, with two swiftly taken tries.

Vale put these early setbacks behind then and with the skipper Adam Foxcroft at the helm his shipmates began to haul themselves into the game.

Chris Ramwell breezed away for a 70m solo try converted by Alex Briggs in the 26th minute and while Sale contemplated what had befallen them Ramwell struck again two minutes later with piratical run, this time from half way, for his try which was again converted by Briggs. Sale hit back via their dangerous and talentedNo.13, who hammered his way through for a brace of tries, in the 30th and 32nd minutes, one of which was converted.

However, Vale had the last word in what had been an engrossing half when replacement, Jamie Antcliffe, grabbed a slice of action to sprint away unopposed for a try converted by Briggs from a difficult angle in the fifth minute of added time.

However, in the 50th and 59th minutes Sale moved into calmer waters with two tries, one of which was converted.

In the 65th minute, Briggs nipped over for a try which he converted but as the game moved into the closing ten minutes, Vale’s fitness levels began to droop as Sale upped their work rate to complete their scoring with three converted tries.