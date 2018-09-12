Vale of Lune 19-27 Wilmslow

There were signs in the Vale of Lune’s opening home game of the season that they had put the horror show that they had experienced at Blaydon behind them.

The heavy rain which fell prior to kick off threatened to put an dampener on the club’s well attended Ladies Day but spirits were lifted when winger Chris Ramwell bagged a first minute try with a 50 metre solo run, converted by Will Hunt.

Wilmslow launched a series of attacks that had the Vale retreating – the hosts failed to clear the danger of a bobbling loose ball close to their line and before anybody could react flanker Adam Hewitt wriggled his way over by the post protector in the seventh minute, skipper Bob MacCallum added the conversion.

Wilmslow edged their noses in front with a 34th minute penalty goal from MacCallum but this score provoked an instant response from the Vale, who suddenly started to cut loose.

Vale began the second half in the same frame of mind but Wilmslow’s defensive toolbox proved more that equal to the task of defending their line.

A well coordinated forward drive from the Wilmslow eight caused a major problem for the Vale who conceded a penalty which MacCallum duly slotted over in the 52nd minute.

Four minutes later the game began slipping away from the home side when centre Ethan Harding thundered his way through some unconvincing tackles for a try, converted by MacCallum.

To their credit, the Vale responded with a series of attacks in the final quarter but they were undone in the 66th minute when MacCallum intercepted a pass to dash 80 metres for a try, with only referee Thomas Hurdley for company.

After a few deep breaths the No.10 kicked the conversion.

The Vale responded in style when winger Olly Jacques received the ball in space to out strip the defenders for a loudly acclaimed try, converted by Will Hunt in the 69th minute.

Suddenly the Vale upped the tempo but the curse of dropped passes continued to haunt them but their efforts were rewarded in the third minute of injury time when Olly Jacques again raced clear for an unconverted try.