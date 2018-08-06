University refurbishment work will bring benefits for students

A major programme of work to improve the University of Cumbria campuses is underway.

The university’s Lancaster campus library is to be improved along with other investment resulting in more car parking, energy efficient windows and new decorations in buildings used by education, psychology and social work students.

New study pods have been installed in the Harold Bridges library in Lancaster.

The Harold Bridges library in Lancaster has already undergone refurbishment to Zone 1 of the popular facility; work to complete the refurbishment of Zone 2 with new furnishings, glazed study areas and provision of additional power and USB sockets will be complete by the end of the month.

Adjacent to the £9m Sentamu Building, work to install new energy efficient windows in the Bishop Cross building is poised to get under way.

The refurbished building now houses more teaching and meeting rooms as part of a wider project to centralise student facilities on the Lancaster campus.

The Lancaster campus will also see the refurbishment of the Alexandra Building where new carpeting will be installed this month. Extra car parking has been created following the demolition of disused buildings.

Enhanced car parking at Lancaster.

Improvements are also being made at the university’s Carlisle campus.

“Offering great facilities equipped with the best possible IT in surroundings which will stimulate our students is vital,” Vice Chancellor Prof Julie Mennell said.

“We’re proud to be able to offer facilities in the Lake District and within sight of Hadrian’s Wall and are keen that our students are inspired by their surroundings both inside and out.”