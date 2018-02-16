Underley Garden School rated outstanding

A school for children with specalist needs has been given the highest rating by Ofsted.

Underley Garden School in Kirkby Lonsdale has been rated ‘Outstanding’ in all areas by inspectors.

The school caters for young people aged five to 19 years who have autism spectrum disorder and associated complex learning, and communication needs.

“Working with the leadership team we have evaluated ourselves as outstanding for some time now,” said Ann Henderson, school principal.

“We were keen for Ofsted to come and see our work and are pleased they were in agreement with our own conclusions.”

In the report, the inspectors said the quality of leadership and management, including governance, is outstanding and has significantly improved since the last inspection.

The report said: “Pupils benefit from outstanding teaching.

“Teachers and teaching assistants have exceptionally high expectations of pupils and an in depth understanding of how they

learn.

“Pupils make exceptional progress. The care and support provided by the therapy, psychology and medical team is second to none.”

To improve and maintain their rating inspectors offered the following advice within the report:

“Enhance the quality of teaching and learning by providing greater opportunities for pupils to practise and refine their reading skills across the curriculum.

”Explore ways to develop further the resilience of staff in their work with pupils who require intensive support.”

The school plans to celebrate with the staff and children their achievement and the team has planned a full programme of further improvements to ensure their outstanding status is sustainable.

Visitors to the school are welcome to make an appointment to see the school and view its facilities.

“We are immensely proud of the staff and the children for their continuous efforts and energy they put into everything they do at Underley Garden School,” said Anne.

The full report is available on the school’s website at www.underleygarden.co.uk.