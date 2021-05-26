The Lancaster district areas where Covid is almost gone as Indian variant concerns grow

But with the so-called Indian variant becoming a cause of concern for the Government with infections identified across the UK, there are fears the roadmap out of lockdown could be threatened.

The latest figures show 12 out of 18 neighbourhoods in the Lancaster district had almost zero cases in the week up to May 20, while four neighbourhoods saw a drop of infections during the same period.

Only two neighbourhoods showed an increase in cases between May 13 and 20.

Now with gyms, bars and restaurants opened up to customers again, we reveal which neighbourhoods have seen the lowest rate of cases per 100,000 people between May 13 and 20.

1. Carnforth, Silverdale and Warton Carnforth, Silverdale and Warton recorded an infection rate of 0-2 from 13 May to 20 May.

2. Halton and Caton Halton and Caton recorded an infection rate of 0-2 from 13 May to 20 May.

3. Kellet and Lune Valley Kellet and Lune Valley recorded an infection rate of 0-2 from 13 May to 20 May.

4. Lancaster Central Lancaster Central recorded an infection rate of 0-2 from 13 May to 20 May.