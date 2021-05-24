Take a look around new Morecambe wine bar Shackleton's of Bare

Chris Shackleton, his partner Lizzie Banks, and Gill and Steve Briggs have gone into business together, with a view to bringing something "a little bit different" to Princes Crescent.

Check out the video above for a tour of the new premises.

Chris said his family claim a very distant connection to Antarctic explorer Ernest Shackleton, hence the 'S' in a compass in some of the signage designs.

Shackleton's of Bare.

The bar opened on May 22 in the former Bobbins and Bows shop in Bare.

The bar, which will also serve tapas style plates and open during the day for coffee, will be able to cater for up to 44 people, with tables also planned for outside.

The frontage in Princes Crescent.