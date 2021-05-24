Take a look around new Morecambe wine bar Shackleton's of Bare
The wine bar - which will also serve light meals - in Princes Crescent, Bare, opened on Saturday May 22.
Monday, 24th May 2021, 3:40 pm
Updated
Monday, 24th May 2021, 3:57 pm
Chris Shackleton, his partner Lizzie Banks, and Gill and Steve Briggs have gone into business together, with a view to bringing something "a little bit different" to Princes Crescent.
Check out the video above for a tour of the new premises.
Chris said his family claim a very distant connection to Antarctic explorer Ernest Shackleton, hence the 'S' in a compass in some of the signage designs.