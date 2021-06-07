Residents welcome 'long overdue' £95,000 traffic calming measures in Halton

The £95,000 scheme will focus on Halton Road and Church Brow, and will include installing bus cushions, warning signs and road markings to make the road appear narrower and slow traffic as it enters the village.

Church Brow is a notorious location for road traffic collisions, and residents there have been campaigning for years to get the matter addressed.

Ed Maxwell, who lives in Church Brow, said: "These measures really can’t come soon enough.

Residents have been campaigning for traffic calming measures in Church Brow for several years.

"Since I moved here in 2015 there have been more than 10 serious crashes and countless near misses at the top of our shared drive, with one of them being fatal.

"I have always thought that it won’t be long until either me, my family or one of my neighbours is caught up in one.

"Hopefully these measures will help combat the increased traffic through the village that we’ve seen since the Bay Gateway opened."

And Ben Herbert, another Church Brow resident, said: "This is excellent news and long overdue - hopefully this intervention will help to reduce the frequency and severity of accidents witnessed in recent years, as well as the day to day speeding."