New £5m Porsche centre gets ready to open off J35 of M6 near Carnforth

Appointed by Porsche franchise holders Parker & Parker Limited, work has been completed on schedule on the state-of-the-art Porsche Centre South Lakes site, Electric Drive, Carnforth, the new home for Porsche Centre Kendal.

The company said the address name was chosen specifically to mirror Porsche’s public commitment to building all electric cars.

The new showroom and facilities covering 1,618²m in total and will have the capacity to display the full range of the luxury car brand including the newly launched all electric Taycan.

Kevin Conlon (Axis 3 Design Ltd), Directors Simon Parker (Parker & Parker), Ian Parker (Parker & Parker), with the rest of the Caddick team.

The centre also includes a luxurious handover lounge, meeting rooms and employee facilities as well as ample parking and attractive, landscaped, outdoor space.

The multi-million-pound project signals the long-term commitment and strengthening position of the German luxury sports car brand in the North West which is still seeing high levels of demand and interest as the UK moves slowly out of lockdown measures.

Caddick Construction North West Managing Director Ian Threadgold said: “This has been an exciting and very rewarding contract to be involved with.

"Porsche is one of the most desirable and respected brands in the world and we are delighted to be able to deliver an exceptional dealership and showroom in a such a stunning location.”

The new Porsche centre is set to open next month.

Ian Parker, director of Porsche Centre South Lakes, added: “All the team are delighted with the Centre which looks amazing, both the interior fit out and external facade.

"Anticipation has been growing over recent months and it is living up to all our expectations.

"We are now working hard towards our official opening in July so we can really showcase the fitting new home of Porsche for Cumbria and North Lancashire.”