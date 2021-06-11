Morecambe's Food and Drink Trail re-launched for 2021
Morecambe Business Improvement District (BID) has updated its successful food and drink trail to highlight the variety of foods and drink that Morecambe has to offer.
The update includes all the new offerings that have opened, or will open, this summer.
The Morecambe Beer, Wine & Food Trail takes you on a journey through Morecambe’s pubs, bars, restaurants, and cafes.
From real ale bars, quirky coffee shops, takeaways to traditional pubs and even a multi-award-winning bistro, Morecambe has plenty to offer.
By popular demand, the guide also features all the car parking facilities, electric vehicle charging, and taxi services.
The map will be available to download from the Morecambe BID website, or physical copies from the Visitor Information Centre, hotels, B&Bs, local caravan parks, and businesses within the BID zone.
John O'Neill, Morecambe BID manager, said: "With so many options to choose from, enjoy trying somewhere new for dinner, or perhaps grab a takeaway on the way home.
"These maps are a great way to get the public exploring the town’s restaurants, cafes, bars, and pubs."
The Beer, Wine & Food Trail forms part of the Morecambe trails, which started in 2017 with the Morecambe Town Guide. Successful town treasure trails followed, including the Armed Forces Trail.