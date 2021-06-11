Morecambe's Food and Drink Trail re-launched for 2021

The update includes all the new offerings that have opened, or will open, this summer.

The Morecambe Beer, Wine & Food Trail takes you on a journey through Morecambe’s pubs, bars, restaurants, and cafes.

From real ale bars, quirky coffee shops, takeaways to traditional pubs and even a multi-award-winning bistro, Morecambe has plenty to offer.

Morecambe's Food and Drink Trail has been updated for 2021.

By popular demand, the guide also features all the car parking facilities, electric vehicle charging, and taxi services.

The map will be available to download from the Morecambe BID website, or physical copies from the Visitor Information Centre, hotels, B&Bs, local caravan parks, and businesses within the BID zone.

John O'Neill, Morecambe BID manager, said: "With so many options to choose from, enjoy trying somewhere new for dinner, or perhaps grab a takeaway on the way home.

"These maps are a great way to get the public exploring the town’s restaurants, cafes, bars, and pubs."