More bus lane enforcement cameras planned for Lancaster city centre

Bus lane cameras were installed in Parliament Street and Morecambe Road in 2019.

The standard Penalty Charge Notice (PCN) is £60, which is reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days.

County Councillor Charlie Edwards, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "As we promote cleaner modes of transport, we have to support our bus network and that includes ensuring the bus lanes are safe and clear.

The bus lane in North Road.

"We already have cameras in place to enforce bus lanes in a number of locations in Lancashire where they have been shown to be successful in discouraging drivers from abusing the bus lanes and making sure they're clear for the buses to use.

"These new proposals are for further locations where we're looking to ensure the traffic priorities put in place to improve journeys by public transport are respected, helping to make sure bus services are on time and reliable for the passengers who depend on them."

The proposals are made in a report being considered at the council's cabinet meeting on Thursday 10 June which outlines the result of public consultations on the legal orders needed to enforce the bus lane.

If the changes to traffic regulations are approved by councillors, work to introduce the bus lane enforcement cameras will take place later this year.