Major shake up of parliamentary boundaries proposed for Lancaster and Morecambe

Lancaster would be separated from Fleetwood and would become Lancaster CC - including Garstang and many of the Lune Valley villages which are currently part of Morecambe and Lunesdale.

The Morecambe and South Lakeland CC would include Carnforth, Warton, Halton and Silverdale and South Lakeland villages and towns including Arnside, Heversham, Crooklands, Beetham, Milnthorpe, Brigsteer, Bowland Bridge and Crosthwaite in the proposed shake-up.

The boundary would extend north west all the way to the shores of Windermere.

The Boundary Commission said the proposed changes are "likely to be implemented" under new laws.

Currently, Labour MP Cat Smith represents the Lancaster and Fleetwood constituency, Conservative David Morris represents Morecambe and Lunesdale, and Lib Dem Tim Farron represents South Lakeland.

The Boundary Commission for England said: "It has been necessary to propose a constituency which crosses the county boundary between Cumbria and Lancashire.

"We are therefore proposing that the existing Morecambe and Lunesdale constituency would extend north across the county boundary into the District of South Lakeland."

It added: "The current review will conclude with our formal report and recommendations in June 2023, so we refer to it as the '2023 Review'.

Proposed boundaries for Morecambe and South Lakeland.

"Recent changes to the law make it very likely that our recommendations from this review will be implemented, so we encourage you to participate in the process by giving us your views through this website.You can see more detailed maps and check which constituency you would be part of under the proposals HERE.More to follow...