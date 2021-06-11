Lancaster video production agency lands Miami project with leading cryptocurrency firm

Harry McGill and Shane Ogley.

The series documents the rise of the company from its beginnings in 2018 - four colleagues leaving their jobs on Wall Street to pursue something they believed in passionately - to its success today - a multi-million dollar fund with over fifty employees.

The piece explores how the firm has grown from a research and consulting business helping to provide analysis of crypto technologies for retail and institutional investors, to a multi-faceted eco-system, helping to fund the best projects in the space (Delphi Ventures) while also providing the best talent to help develop new, up-and-coming projects (Delphi Labs).

The docuseries is in the early stages of production and is due to be released in 2022.

After overcoming several obstacles, from getting visas from the US embassy, to Covid-tests, the McGill team flew out to Miami, Florida, on May 31.

During the trip, the team sat down with a number of the Delphi Co-Founders and their associates, using the firm’s luxury villa as the backdrop.

The interviews covered all things crypto, speaking in depth about the company and how it has matured alongside the space.

Later in the week, the McGill team were invited to a private party hosted by Delphi and Disclosure, the Grammy-nominated electronic music duo known for songs such as Latch, White Noise and When The Fire Starts To Burn.

Having purchased the Disclosure face as an NFT in March, the Delphi team had become good friends with Guy Lawrence – one half of the band.

Shane Ogley, Co-Founder & Managing Director of McGill Productions, said: "Having several crypto investments since the 2017, this project is not only great subject matter to film, but something amazing to be a part of as we document their journey.

"It's incredible when you get to mix work with your passion, especially in a creative industry like film making, we can't wait to bring this amazing story to life in post-production."

Harry McGill, Creative Director of McGill Productions, said: "We met some amazing people on the trip. The passion with which the guys at Delphi talked about the space and their company was hugely inspiring. I can’t wait to see where they go in the future, they are changing the world. It's an honour to be able to document their journey".