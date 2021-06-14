Lancaster record label to host music showcase at city venue

The label was founded by Darren Mills, and is advised by John Holborrow, former managing director of the renowned Beggars Group (4AD, XL Recordings, Rough Trade, Matador).

The event on June 19 will feature Manchester based headliners SHADE and The France, with support from ROLLA and Rich Kid Problems.

Darren Mills said: "Lancaster has always had a great local music scene, but it hasn't really had a national profile.

SHADE.

"In recent years that has started to slowly change.

"FEAR Records is very much part of this renaissance in our city.

"We are a Lancaster label supporting North West acts we love, such as Gloria, SHADE, and The France, and helping them to get their voice heard on the national stage."

Darren Mills has previously worked with notable producers Ian Barter (Amy Winehouse, Paloma Faith, Tyler James) and Fred Cox (Rag ‘n’ Bone Man, Lily Allen, Kasabian).

The France.

John Holborow, advisor and NED, is the founder of the most successful independent record company in the world: Beggars Group (The Pixies, The Prodigy, The White Stripes).

With more than 25 years years experience in the industry, the team at Fear said they intend to help rising talent get their deserved place in the spotlight, showcase star quality, and as a company, always keep their artists career at the forefront of everything they do.

Tickets for the event, priced at £5, are available HERE.

Rolla.