Lancaster MP races to raise money for Morecambe Bay Foodbank

To help raise money for Morecambe Foodbank Bay Foodbank, Ms Smith has challenged herself to take part in this year’s London Marathon.

She said: “It’s a big ask.

“The furthest distance I’ve gone so far is 5K so I need to crack on with as much training as I can between now and the event at the beginning of October.”

Cat Smith after running 5K and raising money in Race for Life, the first ever run she has taken part in.

The MP said she only began running last year, and, being a mum as well, said it could be a struggle to find the time to get out and pound the streets.

“I have to admit to being a bit nervous," she said.

“But I’m getting as much advice as I can and I’m told the atmosphere alone can get you through – I hope that turns out to be right!

I’ll keep everyone updated on my progress and I’d love to hear from anyone else in the Lancaster district who is running the marathon the first time like me!”

The mass race is the largest marathon event in the United Kingdom and its the third largest running event after the Great North Run and Great Manchester Run.

Since the event began 40 years ago more than £1 billion has been raised for charity.

The MP added: “I’m really proud to be raising money for the foodbank.

“Hunger in the UK isn’t about access to food, it’s about low incomes.

"Ninety five percent of people referred to food banks in early 2020 were living in ‘destitution’, unable to afford the essentials such as food and staying warm and dry.

"I’d like to thank our food banks for all the amazing work they do and I look forward to playing a small part in supporting that work.”