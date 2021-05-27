Lancaster Health Festival set to return for fifth year running

Though COVID restrictions are being lifted, the Health Festival will be going ahead online, however if possible some events will become face-to-face.

Ian Dewar, lead organiser, said: "I'm thrilled that there is such appetite to see the Health Festival return this year, we've had lots of people get in touch asking about taking part.

"Unfortunately in 2020 COVID restrictions mean that, like all festivals, we could not deliver what we had hoped.

The Health Festival will return on July 29, with participants from across Morecambe Bay taking part.

"We switched to a digital platform and were successful in reaching our audience, building on the feedback we've had over the years."

"In many ways 2020 was easier than this year, we knew for sure that our audiences would be online and were able to focus solely on that.

"This year we have the additional challenge of planning for both a digital and face-to-face Festival.

"We know that getting people physically in a space is the biggest hurdle, but we trust people to make good decisions.

The Health Festival will take place in July.

"That's what the Health Festival is about: having fun, making a difference to yourself, your loved ones, your community and realising what you're capable of achieving.

"In the past we've hoped for good weather, however now I find myself in the strange position of hoping it will rain as many people will be attending from the comfort of their own homes.

"We will be announcing more details of the activities and events as these become finalised, at the moment I'd simply ask people to save the date and check the website after May 31 and follow our page on Facebook."

The Facebook page is https://www.facebook.com/lancasterhealt1 and website is www.thelancasterhealthfestival.org.uk.