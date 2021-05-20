Lancaster brewery approached to supply beer to new Brewdog bar in Carlisle

Mike Dent, owner of Accidental, said: "Brewdog approached us recently about supplying some kegs and cans for their Carlisle bar.

"Of course we said yes and were delighted!"

Lynn Candlish, manager of Brewdog Carlisle, which launched this week, picked up a keg each of Accidental's Basking Sharks, Bring Me Sunshine and DIPA V1.

Mike Dent, from Accidental Brewery and Micropub, with Lynn Candlish, from Brewdog Carlisle.

She said the two beers that had been put on the bar so far had been going down a treat with customers.

Accidental, based in Bulk Street, Lancaster, expanded its brewing capacity late last year, moving the operation into a large building in Green Street, Morecambe.

It initially launched in 2018, and has proved extremely popular with both Lancaster residents and visitors to the city looking for quality craft beer.