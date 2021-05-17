Drivers urged to slow down on M6 south of Lancaster as hundreds are caught speeding through roadworks

Turner's Bridge between junction 32 and 33 of the M6.

Highways England is working in the southbound carriageway to repair Turner’s Farm bridge which was struck by a lorry in 2018.

The bridge, between junction 32 and junction 33 of the motorway, is being held up by a temporary support while a new one is constructed.

Work has begun to install a new bridge support at Turner's Farm bridge in Lancashire.

Highways England project manager Chris Riley said: “Since the project started in April hundreds of drivers have been detected speeding through the roadworks – one driver was clocked at 111mph which is simply shocking.

“Drivers are speeding through the roadworks just to save a few seconds – the cameras caught more than 750 offenders just in the last week.

We are urging drivers to think about their own safety and the safety of other motorway users and to slow down.

“We only use temporary speed limits in roadworks for safety reasons. The temporary bridge support is well protected but a very high-speed collision with the propping system could cause it to collapse – drivers are dicing with death.”

The bridge repair should be completed in July.

In the meantime, there are narrow lanes and the temporary 50mph speed limit on the approach to and underneath the bridge. Electronic signs are being installed in the roadworks this week to remind drivers to slow down and publicise the number of prosecutions.

Lara Jones, Lancashire Police safer roads unit manager, said: “I am both shocked and disappointed by the number of motorists exceeding the 50 mph temporary limit and at some of the high speeds being detected by the average speed cameras.

“Since the cameras went live we have continued to see a large number of vehicles driving in excess of 80 mph with the highest average speeds being 99 mph and 111 mph; these drivers will be required to attend court.