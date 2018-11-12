Two people from Lancaster dead and five arrested following M6 smash

Two people from Lancaster have died and five people have been arrested following a crash on the M6.

Police were called to the scene at 9.55pm on Sunday night, November 11, after reports of a crash close to junction 31A for Fulwood.

An Audi A4 car travelling northbound was involved in a collision with a Vauxhall Vectra.

The Vauxhall then collided with a Volkswagen Transporter, which collided with a Citroen CX Athena.

Emergency services attended and the driver of the Vauxhall, a 58-year-old woman from Lancaster, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the Vauxhall, a 57-year-old man from Lancaster, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital, but sadly died a short time later.

The occupants of the Audi made off from the scene and were later arrested by police in connection with the incident.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 47-year-old man from Ulverston and the driver of the Citroen, a 70-year-old man from Galgate, were not injured.

The road was closed for more than six hours while accident investigators attended the scene.

Sgt David Hurst, of Lancashire Police, said: “These are tragic circumstances and my thoughts are very much with the man and woman involved at this sad time. “We are appealing for information following the collision and if you saw what happened and have yet to speak to police, please come forward.

“Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 1407 of November 11.”

Two men aged 22 and 24, both from Wakefield, a 21-year-old woman from Abergavenny and a 24-year-old man from Ossett, West Yorkshire, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and are in custody.

An 18-year-old woman was initially arrested by police but has since been taken to hospital having suffered a broken arm.

The M6 was closed from 10.30pm to 5.30am this morning between junction 31 for Samlesbury and 32 for Broughton.