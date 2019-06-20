Two new partners for Lancaster accountancy firm Scott & Wilkinson

After an outstanding 25 years’ service, Alan Taylor and Susie Campion have both been promoted to the position of partner with well-known accountancy firm Scott & Wilkinson.

Alan, educated at Ripley St Thomas in Lancaster, joined the firm in 1994, just a week before his 18th birthday and shortly after sitting his last A-level.

Starting out as a trainee accountant, Alan has worked his way to the position of practice manager with responsibilities for IT and MTD as well as the management of a portfolio of clients.

He is arguably the most enthusiastic ‘senior’ sportsman at the firm. His many cycling challenges have raised thousands of pounds for local charities, and he is always keen to join in any local tournaments be they rounders, cricket, football or ten-pin bowling.

Asked what is so special about Scott & Wilkinson, Alan said: “The firm is well-known for its strong work ethic and client centred approach. It is fantastic that the firm is still based in Lancaster where it all began just over 100 years ago.”

Partner Paul Wilkinson said: “Alan’s long service and great energy has been central to the growth and success of the firm. His organisational skills set him apart from the beginning, but it his enthusiasm for the firm and its place in the local community that makes his contribution so special. We are delighted that he has now become a partner.”

Susie will celebrate her 25 years in May 2020. She started her career in accountancy after leaving Lancaster Girls’ Grammar School and qualified in 2002.

During her many years with Scott & Wilkinson, Susie has earned herself the admiration of her colleagues and clients alike and has been central to developing the firm’s approach to staff training.

A strong advocate for the firm, Susie puts the firm’s exceptional reputation down to a friendly working environment which in turn leads to great staff retention.

A high percentage of the team have been with Scott & Wilkinson for more than 10 years!

Partner Tim Preece, who has worked closely with Susie for many years, is full of praise for her.

“Susie’s deep understanding and extensive knowledge of the industry makes Susie a great asset to the firm and a great mentor for less experienced members of her team,” he said. “She is a patient and willing teacher, as well as being a first-rate practitioner. Susie’s specialisms include managing our large group audits where she enjoys an excellent relationship with her clients. We are very proud to have her on board.”