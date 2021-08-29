Two horses rescued by fire crews after horsebox crash near Carnforth

Kirkby Lonsdale Road, Arkholme.

Two people were injured in the smash at shortly after 11am on Kirkby Lonsdale Road on Arkholme, Carnforth, although it is not thought they were seriously hurt.

Fire engines from Lancaster and Hornby attended the incident and firefighters had to free one of the horses from the badly damaged horsebox.

Paramedics treated the two casualties at the scene. It is not known if the horses suffered any injuries in the collision.

A fire brigade spokesperson said: "Two fire engines from Lancaster and Hornby attended an animal rescue on Kirkby Lonsdale Road, Arkholme, Carnforth. The incident involved two horses.

"One horse was extricated from a horsebox. Two casualties received medical attention from North West Ambulance Service personnel.

"Firefighters used one hose reel jet, a triple extension ladder, a shovel, a first aid kit, stabilisation equipment, and large animal rescue equipment at this incident.