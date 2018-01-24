Trust launches groundbreaking apprentices scheme

University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust (UHMBT) has launched two groundbreaking apprenticeship schemes for 2018, providing a jobs boost to the region.

The schemes, both of which are among the first of their kind in the UK, will see those recruited to the roles combine vocational training with accredited qualifications, on a journey to full-time roles within the trust.

The Nurse Degree Apprenticeship, in partnership with University of Cumbria, will offer individuals the opportunity to train as a registered adult nurse.

The first cohort of the Nurse Degree Apprenticeship scheme is currently open to existing members of staff at the trust who wish to pursue a registered nurse qualification.

In order to be eligible to apply, candidates must hold a permanent contract within UHMBT and have completed their six month probationary period.

The second apprenticeship scheme, the Healthcare Science Associate Apprenticeship, in partnership with Kendal College, enables learners to qualify as Healthcare Science Associate who will take up posts within UHMBT Pathology services.

Six existing UHMBT staff members have already been selected for the Healthcare Science Associate Apprenticeship, and will commence their training in January 2018.

Speaking about the two new apprenticeship schemes, Amanda O’Brien, Vocational Services Manager at UHMBT, said: “We are delighted to be one of the first in the country to be offering these exciting apprenticeship opportunities.

“It’s great to see that we have six staff looking to upskill and commencing on their apprenticeship journey so soon into the New Year on the Healthcare Science Associate Apprenticeship.

“Similarly I look forward to seeing 25 recruits to the Nurse Degree Apprenticeship later in the year.

“I’d like to thank both the University of Cumbria and Kendal College for partnering with us on these schemes. These apprenticeships will play a vital role in helping us fill positions in hard to recruit to areas and continue our journey of ‘Growing Our Own to Provide Great Care.’”

Lynn Wyre, Deputy Chief Nurse at UHMBT, said: “This is an extremely welcome development and provides opportunities for staff to progress their nurse training whilst remaining a member of our workforce. There is significant interest from staff for the programme, including form those who have successfully completed the Healthcare Support Worker apprentice programme.”

Lauren Mawson, Principal Lecturer: Professional Practice, Department: Nursing, Health & Professional Practice at University of Cumbria, added: “This is an exciting opportunity to work in partnership with UHMBT in becoming an early adopter of the Registered Nurse Degree Apprenticeship Programme. The apprentices will receive the benefits of an employer supported vocational approach to learning as well as university higher education provision and support to achieve a BSc (Hons) Nursing qualification within four years.”