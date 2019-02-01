Tributes paid to Reece Holt during funeral service

Hundreds of mourners gathered to say goodbye to brave schoolboy Reece Holt today, Friday February 1.

The 13-year-old’s mum Rachel O’Neil told those gathered at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium that she was “entirely proud” of her son, who passed away on January 18 after fighting Anaplastic Astrocytoma, a rare malignant brain tumour, for almost three years.

Some of the flowers at Reece Holt's funeral service.

“We will always save a place for you at the dinner table Reece,” she said. “I am entirely proud of you, you are a true warrior, I love you very much.”

Rachel said they got through his battle through laughter.

“He would hold his breath just to see what would happen to the monitors and that’s how we got through the fight,” she said.

She also said how Reece loved his brother Callum more than anything else.

“He was the first person Reece would ask for in hospital,” she said.

“He wasn’t really a computer game kid. He was a real family man, he loved having his family round for Sunday roasts but it would mean I would end up cooking for 10! He loved it.”

Dr Chris Pyle, head at Lancaster Royal Grammar School, also spoke at the service, saying Reece was “courageous beyond his years”.

“In being there Reece taught us some lessons we will never forget,” he said.

Rev Lorraine Moffatt added: “He is an extraordinary and inspiring young man who touched so many people.”

Reece’s love of Star Wars shone through in the Order of Service, which contained quotes including one from Obi Wan Kenobi: “If you strike me down, I shall become more powerful than you can possibly imagine.”

During the hour-long service, Chloe Hargreaves sang the Sarah McLachlan song, In the Arms of an Angel.

The service closed with Reece’s favourite songs, One Vision and Don’t Stop Me Now by Queen.

Earlier, Reece had been taken on his final journey dressed in his Lancaster Royal Grammar School uniform.

He was laid in a unique coffin covered in a galaxy design and adorned photos of himself, his cat and the Team Reece charity logo, and was carried in a white horse drawn carriage.

The funeral procession travelled from Reece’s family home in Overton and along Morecambe promenade on its way to the crematorium.

Well-wishers lined the way to pay their respects, many of them holding gold balloons to mark childhood cancer awareness.

Those attending the funeral service were asked to wear something gold, or to dress in the Team Reece charity colours of purple and green.

Children from Reece’s schools, Overton St Helen’s CE Primary School and LRGS, attended the service, and were given priority after family and friends to ensure they were able to sit inside the crematorium.

Many other mourners stood outside to listen via speakers.

Collections at the funeral were for Team Reece, the children’s brain tumour and cancer charity.

A celebration of Reece’s life was held after the service at the Globe Arena, Morecambe.