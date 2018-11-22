Tributes paid to much-loved teacher at Our Lady’s Catholic College in Lancaster

The family and colleagues of a much-loved Lancaster teacher have paid tribute to her after she tragically passed away.

Anna McLeod died suddenly on Friday November 16 at the age of 32.

Anna McLeod with pupils at Our Lady's Catholic College.

She was a popular English teacher and former head of year at Our Lady’s Catholic College, where staff and pupils have been left heartbroken.

Headteacher Helen Seddon said Anna – known as Miss Brindle in school – was “an excellent teacher” who had a passion for her job and inspired her students.

Anna went to Garstang High School, and had previously worked at the Royal Oak in Garstang before teaching.

Paying tribute, Anna’s husband Rob, parents Jackie and Mark and sisters Heather and Grace said: “Anna’s greatest achievement was the effect she had on the pupils at school, and the extra effort and personal time that was put into making sure the kids were happy.”

Anna McLeod with husband Rob.

Anna helped pupils in numerous ways, including with Saturday morning revision and classroom makeovers, and also ensured she celebrated every child’s birthday with cake.

Anna had a great love of the Lake District – indeed, she and Rob were married in Buttermere Church and held their wedding reception in teepees on the banks of Lake Buttermere as this was her favourite place since she was a child.

Anna loved to travel and explore European cities with Rob, and also loved to buy a good book and only ever read half of it.

She was always incredibly self-motivated and hard working, and would always have two part-time jobs or college and a job prior to teaching.

Anna McLeod.

Anna began teaching English at Our Lady’s as an NQT in September 2010.

Mrs Seddon said: “Since then she had grown to be an excellent classroom teacher who had a passion for enabling children of all abilities to achieve the very best, but more importantly inspired them so they enjoyed their learning and believed in themselves.

“During her time in school she not only taught English, but was a much-loved form teacher and an excellent, caring year head.

“She organised a boy’s reading group, led World Book Day events, was a leader of the Duke of Edinburgh and ensured other students got out of the classroom and into the countryside that she loved so much.

Anna McLeod.

“She filled our classrooms and staff room with sparkle, laughter and love. As a school we are heartbroken but we will make sure that she is remembered and that as staff we continue her example to inspire all students to believe in themselves and to know that they are loved so they can be the best that they can be.”

Anna McLeod with husband Rob.