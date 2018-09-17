Tributes paid to former Morecambe FC physio Dave Edge

Tributes have been paid to former Morecambe FC physio Dave Edge, who passed away last week.

Dave worked for the Shrimps between 1987 and 2009.

Dave during his time at Morecambe FC.

His career also included working in sports medicine at Lancaster & Morecambe College from 1980 until 2009, and as sports therapy lead tutor at Heysham High from 2010 to 2014.

Alongside this, Dave was clinical director of Edgeway Physiotherapy from 2001.

He also worked as the head physio of the Russian rugby league national squad in 2000.

Dave grew up in Skerton and later lived in Heysham. He was educated at Lancaster & Morecambe College and Manchester University.

He was later honoured for his work in the community by being made a Freeman of the City of Lancaster and Life Vice President of Lancaster Football Referees Society.

In an interview with our sister paper the Lancashire Evening Post in 2004, Dave told how his past students included Gary Armer, who went on to become a sports massage practioner at Manchester United.

He also helped many physios from Premier League and Football League clubs and both codes of rugby to gain entry into the Sports Massage Association.

In a statement on their website, Morecambe FC said: “Morecambe Football Club is saddened to hear of the death of former physiotherapist David Edge.

Dave Edge and Lancaster and Morecambe College Advanced Diploma in Sports Therapy students working on Russian Rugby League players.

“David served the club as its first team sports therapist and physiotherapist for a number of years and held other positions at the club including Reserve team manager.

“He was also the least-known manager in the Shrimps’ history when he was asked to hold the reins during the time between the resignation of Sean Gallagher and the start of Joe Wojciechowicz’s tenure.

“The Shrimps were due to play at South Liverpool and Dave picked the team only for the game to be called off because of a frozen pitch.

“He became known as one of the best known sports therapists in the country working for the English Colleges football team and even the national Russia Rugby League squad when the World Cup was in England.

“There was even one time where he saved a player’s life when Kettering goalkeeper Kevin Shoemake was struck in the face by a ball at Christie Park and had stopped breathing before Dave used his skills.”

Shrimps boss Jim Bentley said: “I always got on really well with Dave. He was well respected in the game and was well known throughout the community. He was a good person who was all for the club and in my opinion was a Morecambe legend. My thoughts go out to all his family at this sad time.”

Long-serving Morecambe FC Director Rod Taylor added: “Edgy was a larger than life character at Christie Park and played a massive part in the club’s promotion from the Northern Premier League to the Football Conference and then promotion to the Football League.

“He was always looking out for innovation within his discipline. Away from football, Dave always looked out for others less fortunate to try to improve their quality of life. I echo Jim’s sentiments and my thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.”

The club also passed on its condolences to wife Lynne and children Lewis and Jessica.