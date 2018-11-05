Tributes paid to ‘champion of Morecambe’ Evelyn Archer

Tributes have been paid to one of Morecambe’s “greatest characters, champions and ambassadors”.

Evelyn Archer, a former Lancaster City Councillor, head of Morecambe Town Council and chair of the Friends of the Winter Gardens, has passed away.

Evelyn and Mike Archer.

Described as the “heart and soul” of the town’s famous Winter Gardens, she worked tirelessly to lead the restoration of the iconic building, resulting in it being relaunched as an entertainment venue once again.

She was once the leader of the largest political group on Lancaster City Council - the Morecambe Bay Independents - retiring in 2010.

The same year, together with her husband Mike, she was invited to the Queen’s garden party at Buckingham Palace.

Mike died of cancer in December 2010.

Mrs Archer represented Poulton ward and was cabinet member for the economy, first being elected as a city councillor in 1991.

Former Visitor reporter Greg Lambert paid tribute to Mrs Archer on Facebook.

He said: “Evelyn Archer was one of Morecambe’s greatest characters, champions and ambassadors. She truly loved this town and shouted up about it every chance she got. And she was the heart and soul of the Winter Gardens.

“Her passion, strong principles and drive saved one of Morecambe’s most historic buildings and she would not take no for an answer any time the theatre was under threat. She led the restoration from the front and scrapped and battled until it was functioning as an entertainment venue once again.

“I hope Evelyn realised how much she was respected and admired and how much of a debt of gratitude this town owes her. I personally have so many wonderful memories of boxing, wrestling, festival, charity and entertainment nights in the Winter Gardens and but for Evelyn they would never have happened because the building would now be rubble or a supermarket.

“I will always remember how devastated she was at the town hall meeting when they closed The Dome.

“Every time she showed me around the Winter Gardens she radiated pride and deep knowledge. She was a historian of Morecambe and somebody I would always go to if I needed to know something about the town.

“She was a force of nature for sure because she was so strong in her convictions. But Evelyn also had a huge heart, was always great company and immensely generous.”

Many others who have worked alongside Mrs Archer to the benefit of Morecambe have also paid tribute.

More details to follow.