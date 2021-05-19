Tributes left to toddler George at scene of Heysham explosion
Soft toys, letters, socks and flowers have been left in Mallowdale Avenue, where two-year-old George Arthur Hinds died in an explosion in the early hours of Sunday morning, May 16.
Wednesday, 19th May 2021, 4:29 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 19th May 2021, 4:38 pm
Two people are still critically ill in hospital following the blast.
George's parents Vicky Studholme and Stephen Hinds were also injured, although not seriously.
In a tribute they said: “We are devastated at the loss of our beautiful George.
He was so precious to us.
"We have no words to describe how we feel and just want time to ourselves to come to terms with what has happened. Our beautiful little angel grew his wings today.”
