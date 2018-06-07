Treadmill toil leads to love for charity couple

When the Lancaster and Morecambe Bay branch of Headway, the brain injury charity, invited the Blackpool group to join them in a Triathlon Relay at 3-1-5 Health Club in 2015, the outcome was rather more than anyone was expecting.

As Lancaster member David Winkfield toiled on his treadmill he offered support and encouragement to Lizzie Smart from the Blackpool Group on the adjacent machine.

This joint venture sparked more than just an array of medals! David and Lizzie got on so well that the following week David invited Lizzie to join him on a date.

Fast forward two-and-a-half years and Headway members met up again, together with friends and family, to celebrate the marriage of David and Lizzie on April 28 at St Cuthbert’s Church in St Annes.

Headway offers support and a social network to brain injury survivors and their families and carers and members have all acquired their brain injuries through either an accident or illness.

David suffered his brain injury in a cycling accident as a teenager, whilst Lizzie acquired hers from a throat infection (hepgotitis) while she was also in her teens.

There was not a dry eye inside the church at St Annes with the congregation bursting into spontaneous applause throughout the ceremony.

The couple were attended not only by bridesmaids looking radiant, but by their daughter Matilda as a flower girl.

Headway changes lives on a daily basis facilitating friendships amongst those who have been devastated in the blink of an eye.

Up and down the country Headway offers support and works to improve life after brain injury.