Two lanes reopen on M6 but delays expected to remain throughout the day

Two lanes have now reopened on the northbound M6 following an accident, although delays are expected to remain throughout the day, motorway police have warned.

One lane remains closed between junction 32 for the M55 and 33 after the crash involving a lorry, which happened at around 3am on Thursday, March 22.

Drivers experienced delays through the area

Five fire engines were called to the scene to help with the clear-up after the lorry crashed into the central reservation two miles south of Stubbings Lane.

Firefighters say nobody was injured in the accident which only involved one vehicle.

A fire service spokesman said: "An articulated heavy goods vehicle had gone into the central reservation and was in a jack-knife position.

"The lorry driver had already managed to move the vehicle to the hard shoulder by the time we arrived and we were primarily concerned with clearing diesel from the carriageway.

"Diesel on carriageways can be extremely hazardous as it is very slippy.

"We used a specialist hazardous materials appliance to help from South Shore."

Highways England have advised that delays are expected throughout the morning and that normal traffic conditions are currently expected at around midday.

Traffic is queuing and drivers are warned to allow extra time for their journeys.