Two elderly men hospitalised after 'serious' car crash on A6 near Garstang

A Citroen C3 Picasso and a Peugeot 308 were involved in a collision at the junction of Fowler Hill Lane and the A6 at around 11.30am.

The driver of the Citroen, a man in his 80s from Winmarleigh, suffered chest and whiplash injuries and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Peugeot, a man in his 80s from Heysham, also suffered whiplash injuries and was taken to Royal Lancaster Infirmary along with his wife who was also in the vehicle.

"We are keen to speak to any witnesses following a serious road traffic collision in Cabus," Sgt Steve Hardman, of Lancashire Police s serious collision investigation unit, said.

"The incident happened at the junction of Fowler Hill Lane - known locally as the A6 layby at Cabus.

"If you are able to assist us in any way or have any dashcam that would support the investigation, please get in contact with the police as soon as possible."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0573 of June 21.