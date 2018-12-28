Tribute paid to Morecambe man who died following collision

The family of a man who died following a collision in Lancaster have paid tribute to him.

Michael Garnett, 32, of Morecambe, suffered head injuries in the collision on Sunday, December 23. He sadly died at the scene.

It happened at around 12.30am outside the entrance to the bus station on Cable Street when a Kia Ceed collided with Mr Garnett.

His family said: “Michael was much-loved by all the family. He has been taken away from us too soon and will be missed dearly.”

Sgt Phil Baxendale said: “This is a tragic and extremely sad incident where a family have lost a loved one just before Christmas.

“My thoughts are with them at this most difficult time. They are being supported by specially trained officers.

“We know that Lancaster was busy at that time with revellers out celebrating the festivities and so I would appeal to anyone who may have seen or heard anything to make contact with us at their earliest opportunity as we need to get to the bottom of what exactly happened.”

Anyone with information about the collision should email 2957@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting incident reference 0042 of December 23.