Today's rush-hour traffic round-up for Lancashire and the North West
This is what the traffic is like on the motorways and roads across Lancashire and the North West this morning (Monday, August 16).
M62, Cheshire
Three lanes closed and queueing traffic due to overrunning roadworks on M6 Northbound at J21A M62 (Croft Interchange). Congestion to before J21 (Woolston) and traffic is also slowing to look on the opposite side. Also seeing delays along the M62 Westbound as traffic was diverting. Lanes two, three and four (Of four) remain closed, whilst the final cones are being picked up after the roadworks overran at 06:00.
A34 Oxford Street Manchester City Centre
Traffic light failure on A34 Oxford Street at B6469 Whitworth Street West. Traffic is coping well.
A65 Main Street Long Preston
Reports of accident on A65 Main Street near Church Street. Traffic is coping well.
M62 Merseyside
Slow traffic on M62 Eastbound between J5 A5080 Roby Road (Huyton) and J6 M57 (Tarbock Island). In the roadworks area.
M6 Merseyside
Traffic returned to normal on M6 Southbound between J23 A580 East Lancashire Road (Haydock) and J22 A49 Winwick Link Road (Newton Le Willows). Cameras show two lorries on the hard shoulder, however no lanes are confirmed as blocked.
A57 Regent Road Salford
Slow traffic on A57 Regent Road inbound before A5066 Oldfield Road (Sainsbury's).
M60 Greater Manchester
Slow traffic on M60 anticlockwise after J15 M61 (Swinton Interchange).