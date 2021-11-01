Serious crash involving two lorries closes section of M6 between junctions 35 and 36

The collision occurred on the M6 northbound between junctions 35 (Carnforth Interchange) and 36 (Crooklands Interchange) at approximately 6.15am.

A full closure was initiated on the northbound carriageway following the smash, with two lanes also closed on the M6 southbound.

Police said the incident involved two lorries and warned motorists the closures were "likely to remain on for a considerable time".

A spokesman for Cumbria Police added: "The northbound carriageway is completely blocked.

"Lane three of the southbound carriageway is also affected.

"Weather in the area is very poor. Please avoid the area if possible."

Traffic was brought to a standstill after two lorries collided on the M6 northbound near Carnforth (Credit: National Highways)

A diversion has been put in place to help ease congestion.

Motorists have been advised to exit at junction 35 and follow the route marked with a solid triangle symbol on local road signs.

- Exit J35 on to the A601(M) until J35a

- Take the A6 northbound towards Milnthorpe (drivers of high-sided vehicles see note below)

- Follow the A6 through Milnthorpe and head towards Kendal

- At the A6/A590 junction turn right onto the A590

- Continue towards Brettargh Holt

- At the Breattagh Holt roundabout follow the A590 towards Penrith M6

- At the M6 junction 36 take the first exit to re-join the M6 northbound.

"Severe delays are expected on the approach to the closure during this morning's peak travel period," a spokesman for National Highways Said.

"Please plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.

"Long delays are expected on the diversion route."

Cumbria Police, Lancashire Police, Cumbria Fire & Rescue, Lancashire Fire & Rescue, North West Ambulance Service and National Highways all attended the incident.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.