Rush hour road closure after morning crash in Morecambe

Euston Grove and West End Road are closed both ways after the accident between B5321 Euston Road and Battismore Road at around 5am.

The road closure is expected to remain in place through rush hour and police are asking people to use alternative routes.

A police spokesman said: "We have had to close Euston Grove in Morecambe due to an ongoing incident. It is closed from Euston Road to Battismore Road.

Euston Grove and West End Road are closed both ways after the accident between B5321 Euston Road and Battismore Road at around 5am

"It is likely to be closed for some time, and we will update you when it is open again. Please find alternative routes."

Early reports suggest a car has crashed into a house, but this has yet to be confirmed by police.