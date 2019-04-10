Road reopens six hours after a woman is hit by a car whilst crossing the road in Morecambe

A serious crash involving a car and a pedestrian had forced police to close a major road in Morecambe today (April 10).



Police closed Lancaster Road, between the junctions of Roseberry Avenue and Burlington Avenue, after a collision close to Lancaster Road Primary School at around 5.30am.

A "young adult woman" was struck by a silver Jaguar F-PACE R-Sport car as she crossed the road before dawn.

The woman has been taken to Royal Preston Hospital's major trauma unit with serious head injuries.

No arrests have been made and the road was reopened at 11.45am - six hours after the incident occured.

The area had been closed to both traffic and pedestrians as police investigated how the accident had happened.

Lancashire Police advised people to avoid the area and had warned motorists that the road would be closed for "several hours".

A police spokesman said: "It happened at 5.36am this morning. Reports of a collision involving a Jaguar car and a woman pedestrian on Lancaster Road in Morecambe.

"The pedestrian has been taken to Royal Preston Hospital."

North West Ambulance Service added: "We have responded to an emergency call at 5.31am. A young woman was taken by ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital with head injuries. No other injuries were reported."

